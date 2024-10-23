ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash: Alia Repeats Mehendi Outfit, Sid-Kiara Arrive Hand-in-hand, Rekha Wins Hearts with Kind Gesture - Watch

From Alia Bhatt to evergreen diva Rekha, who's who of B-town attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in style.

Alia Repeats Mehendi Outfit, Sid-Kiara Arrive Hand-in-hand, Rekha Wins Hearts with Kind Gesture
Celebs at Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: As Diwali approaches, the festive spirit in India comes alive, especially in Bollywood. The glittering celebration kicked off with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on October 22, 2024. This star-studded event attracted the crème de la crème of the film industry, showcasing a dazzling array of traditional outfits that truly captured the essence of the festival.

Alia Bhatt turned heads as she made her entrance in a stunning pink lehenga which she wore for her wedding Mehendi. Her look was accentuated by statement earrings and her hair elegantly tied back, radiating grace as she posed for the cameras. Close behind her was Ananya Panday, who opted for a classic white saree, stunning in its simplicity, and attended the event with her best friend, Orry.

Bollywood celebrities attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in style (Video: ANI)

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, fresh from their journey into parenthood, brought their joy to the celebration, while Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight in a shimmering blue metallic saree that added to the night's glamour.

The guest list read like a who's who of Bollywood: Kajol, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma were all present, each showcasing their unique styles. However, it was Rekha who once again proved her status as a fashion icon.

Evergreen diva Rekha proved yet again why she's a timeless fashion icon, dazzling in an exquisite orange Banarasi saree at Manish's Diwali bash. Breaking away from her signature mogra gajra, Rekha opted for a stunning 'genda phool' gajra that perfectly complemented her saree. Her warm smile and gracious gestures won hearts as she enquired the paparazzi if they had food and even posed with them for memorable clicks.

Kiara Advani made a striking appearance alongside her husband Sidharth Malhotra, with Kiara donning a golden glittery saree paired with a strapless blouse. Sidharth complemented her in a multi-colored embroidered kurta. Suhana Khan also wowed attendees in a bold red saree, while Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in a sequined red ensemble, featuring a daring neckline and glamorous textures.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made a style statement in traditional. Riteish opted for a sleek black outfit and Genelia glowing in a lovely yellow and peach lehenga. Their joyous energy added to the festive ambiance as they posed for pictures.

The evening encapsulated the joy and vibrancy of Diwali, with Manish Malhotra's party serving as a perfect launchpad for the season's celebrations. From striking outfits to cheerful interactions, the night was seemingly a beautiful blend of fashion and festivity, setting the tone for the Diwali celebrations to come.

