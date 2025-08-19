ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025: All You Need To Know About The Political Science Student

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025. The Political Science student will represent India at Miss Universe in Thailand this November.

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025
Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025 (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST

Hyderabad: Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025. The grand finale was held in Jaipur on August 18, where 48 contestants from different parts of India competed for the title. In the grand finale, Manika's confidence, knowledge, and demeanour distinguished her from her peers. She will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand on November 21.

The glittering event lit up Sitapura, Jaipur, with music, lights, and glamour. Judges included Miss Universe India owner Nikhil Anand, actress and former titleholder Urvashi Rautela, and filmmaker Farhad Samji. Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was declared first runner-up, while Mehak Dhingra from Haryana secured the second runner-up spot.

The Winning Answer

Manika's intelligence certainly shone through during the question round of the finale, where she was asked to choose between advocating for women's education and providing economic support for families below the poverty line. Her articulate and considerate answer allowed her to do so.

She said, "Two sides of the coin. Women have been deprived of basic rights like education for as long as we can remember. This deprivation has led to poverty. If I have to choose, I will choose women's education. Because it does not just change one life, it changes an entire generation. While both issues are important, education has long-term impact."

Her clarity and conviction impressed the jury and sealed her win.

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Although Manika is originally from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, she is currently based in Delhi. Manika is studying Political Science and Economics, and manages her academics with her passion for pageantry. She had earlier won the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024 crown.

She is also a trained classical dancer and an accomplished artist, recognised by Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts. In addition to her artistic and academic prowess, Manika was also one of India's representatives at BIMSTEC Sewocon, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pageantry has been part of her life since she started her training and journey back in her hometown, where she trained and prepared for the competition before going to Delhi to seek better opportunities. According to Manika, pageantry encompasses more than just beauty; it's about developing character and inspiring others.

Advocacy and Initiatives

Besides her accomplishments, Manika has been recognised for her advocacy work. She is the founder, of Neuronova, a program founded to help create awareness about neurodivergence, especially the awareness of diverging abilities with ADHD. She believes these types of conditions are not weaknesses, but unique strengths.

A Dream for India

Speaking after her win, Manika said, "This feeling is so amazing. I thank my mentors, parents, teachers, and friends for their support. I aim to do my best for India and bring the crown home." Her victory has brought immense pride to Rajasthan and new hope for India at the global stage. As she prepares to represent the country in Thailand, the entire nation is rooting for her.

