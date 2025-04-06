ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manasi Ghosh Wins Indian Idol 15, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh And A Brand New Car

Indian Idol 15 winner is Manasi Ghosh. The young singing talent outshined four co-finalists to claim the winner's trophy.

Indian idol 15 makers crowned Manasi Ghosh as Indian Idol 15 winner. The winner was finally announced to the audience after weeks of tough competition, heart-stopping moments, and stunning music.
Published : April 6, 2025

Updated : April 6, 2025

Hyderabad: At last, the wait was over! In a dazzling display of talent, passion, and entertainment, the Indian Idol 15, the popular singing reality show, was declared at the show's two-episode Grand Finale, telecast on Saturday and Sunday evening. The top finalists were Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, and Manasi Ghosh. Out of them Sneha, Manasi and Subhajit made it to top three finalists.

The frontrunners left nothing behind on stage as the season reached an epic finale, presenting electrifying performances that kept the viewers at the edge of their seats. The makers crowned Manasi Ghosh as Indian Idol 15 winner. The winner was finally announced to the audience after weeks of tough competition, heart-stopping moments, and stunning music. Mansi took home a brand new car and Rs 25 lakh prize money.

Manasi emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 15, with Subhajit Chakraborty securing the first runner-up spot. Sneha Shankar, who also signed a contract with T-Series, finished in third place. Sneha won Rs 5 lakh prize money. She made headlines well before the finale. The 19-year got a much-needed break when T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar surprised her with a recording contract.

During two amazing nights, the Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale comprised a rollercoaster of feelings, enchanting performances sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.

The Indian Idol 15 finale was a spectacle of entertainment, music, and electrifying performances. The episode was graced by iconic 90s actresses Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon, who added star power to the already thrilling finale. The contestants raised the bar with their outstanding performances, while Raveena and Shilpa had a blast grooving to classic 90s hits. Aptly titled 'Grand 90s Night,' the finale brought back cherished memories with show-stopping acts that took the audience on a nostalgic journey.

