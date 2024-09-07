ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty Unveils Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Poster On His 73rd Birthday; Check Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wish

Mollywood actor Mammootty, who is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Fans and industry peers, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, have extended their birthday wishes to the legendary actor.

Mammootty Unveils Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Poster On His 73rd Birthday; Check Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wish
Mammootty Unveils Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Poster (Film poster)

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty, renowned for his enduring influence in the film industry, turned 73 today, September 7, 2024. As fans rejoice in extending their wishes to him on his birthday, the superstar surprised everyone by unveiling details about his upcoming film, titled Dominic And The Ladies' Purse.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday, Mammootty revealed the first poster along with the film's title and wrote, "Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' Purse, Directed by @menongautham & Produced by @MKampanyOffl."

Directed by Gautham Vasudev, the project is being produced by his own production company, Mammootty Kampany. The poster showcases Mammootty in a captivating and enigmatic pose, dressed in a bathrobe. An intriguing aspect of the poster is the depiction of an open purse belonging to a lady, alongside a scene of disordered items scattered across the room, which suggests that the film will delve into the suspense thriller genre.

In addition to this exciting announcement, Mammootty has another project lined up titled Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis. This film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Neeta Pillai, Babu Antony, and Gayathiri Iyer. Its release is anticipated later this year.

Mammootty Unveils Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Poster On His 73rd Birthday; Check Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wish
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday Wish to Mammootty (IG Story)

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mammootty's birthday, several from the film industry, and devoted fans have expressed their warm wishes. His former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his special day by sharing a heartfelt message "Happy Birthday Mammukka!" on his Instagram Story, accompanying it with a photograph of the veteran actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday Wish to Mammootty (IG Story)
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday Wish to Mammootty (IG Story)

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mammootty's birthday, several from the film industry, and devoted fans have expressed their warm wishes. His former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his special day by sharing a heartfelt message "Happy Birthday Mammukka!" on his Instagram Story, accompanying it with a photograph of the veteran actor.

