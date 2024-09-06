ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty Turns 73: Mammukka's Journey Through Challenging Roles from Vidheyan to Kaathal – The Core

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Mammootty has, throughout his 5-decade long career, embraced challenging and unconventional roles throughout his career. On his 73rd birthday, let us take a look at his films that highlight his willingness to take risks such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Puzhu, Kaathal: The Core, and others.

Exploring Mammootty's High-Risk Films
Exploring Mammootty's High-Risk Films (Film Posters)

Hyderabad: Mammootty, one of Malayalam cinema's most acclaimed actors, has often been celebrated for his versatility and willingness to take on complex roles. His career, marked by a series of bold and risk-taking choices, showcases his commitment to the craft of acting. In his 50 long years in the film industry, Mammmootty featured in daring films, breaking from the action hero avatar in films such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Puzhu, Vidheyan, Kaathal- The Core, and Munnariyippu.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023)

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a film that pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Mammootty stars in a role that blends reality with surrealism, portraying a character undergoing a transformative journey. The film's experimental narrative and its blend of psychological and philosophical elements could only be played by the superstar, who with his nuanced touch made it a delightful watch. The film stood out for Pellissery's innovative approach to filmmaking and Mammootty's willingness to embrace such a unique role with utmost determination.

Puzhu (2022)

In Puzhu, directed by Ratheena, Mammootty takes on the role of Kuttan, a character grappling with paranoia and deep-rooted insecurities. This psychological drama delves into themes of trust, mental instability, and personal demons, showcasing Mammootty's ability to convey intense psychological conflict. His portrayal of a man struggling with his inner turmoil marked a departure from his typical heroic roles, marking a bold choice that further cemented his status as a versatile actor.

Vidheyan (1994)

Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Vidheyan stands out as one of Mammootty's most celebrated performances. Playing the role of a despicable landlord exploiting labourers, Mammootty's portrayal of an utterly immoral character was natural and impactful. The film's dark and complex narrative allowed Mammootty to showcase his range, earning him the National Award for Best Actor.

Munnariyippu (2014)

In the Venu directorial Munnariyippu, Mammootty plays CK Raghavan, a convict who insists on his innocence despite evidence against him. The film's exploration of themes such as justice, truth, and the ambiguity of guilt offered Mammootty a chance to delve into a character filled with moral vagueness. His performance in this thriller, characterised by psychological depth and tension, reflects his craft to engage with complex narratives and challenging roles.

Kaathal – The Core (2023)

Mammootty, a stalwart of Malayalam cinema known for his willingness to take on unconventional roles, once again ventured into challenging territory with his film Kaathal – The Core. Written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film centers around Mathew, a local election candidate who struggles with his repressed sexual identity.

The plot thickens when Mathew's personal struggles become public during his campaign, particularly when a divorce petition filed by his wife Omana (played by Tamil actor Jyotika) is brought up in court. Omana sees this legal battle not only as a chance to end a loveless marriage but also as an opportunity for Mathew to confront and reveal his true self. For Mammootty, a revered figure with a massive fanbase, taking on the role of a gay man is a bold choice.

Mammootty' career trajectory, marked by a series of high-risk roles and films, illustrates his dedication to his craft. The Mollywood stalwart from time to time surprised audiences with unconventional and challenging roles. These films not only highlight his versatility but also his commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional filmmaking.

MOLLYWOOD NEWSMALAYALAM ACTOR MAMMOOTTYMAMMOOTTY BIRTHDAY SPECIALMAMMOOTTY RISKY FILMSMAMMOOTTY FILMS

