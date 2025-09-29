Pariot: Mammootty To Resume Shoot For Mahesh Narayanan's Film With Mohanlal From THIS Date
Mammootty is set to rejoin Mahesh Narayanan's film Patriot with Mohanlal after a short break, exciting fans awaiting the superstar duo's reunion on screen.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mollywood superstar Mammootty is set to return to film shooting after a short hiatus and fans can't contain their excitement. The actor will join the Hyderabad schedule of Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film Patriot, which also stars Mohanlal, on October 1.
The update was officially confirmed by producer Anto Joseph, who took to social media to share the news. Sharing a picture on Facebook featuring the two superstars, the director, and the producer himself, he wrote in the caption, "Dear Mammookka is coming... to continue acting in Mahesh Narayanan's film from October 1. We consider this as just a short break. That unexpected pause was survived with the strength of prayers and presence of mind. Mammookka will join the Hyderabad schedule. Heartfelt love and thanks to those who prayed and supported when things were uncertain."
Mammootty's temporary absence had raised curiosity and concern among fans, but the latest statement has now ended their eagerness. Social media is filled with congratulatory messages as fans eagerly look forward to witnessing the legendary actor resume work on set.
What makes this project even more special is that it brings Mammootty and Mohanlal back on-screen together after 18 years. The two icons were last seen together on the screen in the 2008 multi-starrer Twenty:20. Naturally, the expectations surrounding this big-budget venture are sky-high.
The film, directed and written by Mahesh Narayanan, will be shot across multiple international and Indian locations. While Sri Lanka serves as the primary backdrop, key portions will also be filmed in Abu Dhabi, London, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Visakhapatnam.
Bollywood cinematographer Manush Nandan is in charge of the visuals. The film is produced by Anto Joseph, with CR Saleem and Subhash George Manuel serving as co-producers.
Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, and Govind Krishna, among others, the team has completed 60% of its portions so far. The movie, billed as a thriller, is jointly produced by Mammootty Kampany and Anto Joseph Film Company.
READ MORE
- Mammootty Confirms Full Recovery; Mohanlal And Prithviraj Welcome Superstar After Seven-Month Break
- 'Rooting For You, Dear Lal': Mammootty Pens Heartfelt Note For Mohanlal Ahead Of Empuraan Release
- 'Love And Thanks To All': Mammootty Marks 74th Birthday With Gratitude; Nivin Pauly, Others Shower Wishes