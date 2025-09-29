ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pariot: Mammootty To Resume Shoot For Mahesh Narayanan's Film With Mohanlal From THIS Date

Hyderabad: Mollywood superstar Mammootty is set to return to film shooting after a short hiatus and fans can't contain their excitement. The actor will join the Hyderabad schedule of Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film Patriot, which also stars Mohanlal, on October 1.

The update was officially confirmed by producer Anto Joseph, who took to social media to share the news. Sharing a picture on Facebook featuring the two superstars, the director, and the producer himself, he wrote in the caption, "Dear Mammookka is coming... to continue acting in Mahesh Narayanan's film from October 1. We consider this as just a short break. That unexpected pause was survived with the strength of prayers and presence of mind. Mammookka will join the Hyderabad schedule. Heartfelt love and thanks to those who prayed and supported when things were uncertain."

Mammootty's temporary absence had raised curiosity and concern among fans, but the latest statement has now ended their eagerness. Social media is filled with congratulatory messages as fans eagerly look forward to witnessing the legendary actor resume work on set.