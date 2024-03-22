Mammootty Starrer Turbo Gearing up to Hit Big Screens on THIS Date: Reports

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Mammootty Starrer Turbo to Be Released in May: Reports

After Bramayugam, Mammootty is gearing up for his next action comedy film Turbo. Latest reports hint at a potential release date of May 9, heightening anticipation around the project helmed by Vysakh.

Hyderabad: Superstar Mammootty is set to collaborate for the third time with the filmmaker Vysakh in the upcoming action comedy movie Turbo. As per recent reports, there is a probability that the film will be released on May 9, 2024. This news has stirred excitement among fans and created a buzz around the project.

According to reports, talks are in progress regarding the release of the flick on the aforementioned date, building up anticipation among eager viewers. While an official confirmation is yet to be out, moviegoers are eagerly anticipating any details of the movie.

Apart from Mammootty's prominent role, Turbo features an impressive cast including Kannada star Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil in pivotal roles alongside the iconic actor. With such a diverse pool of talent, expectations are high for a unique cinematic experience.

The film's action scenes are expected to be a standout feature, thanks to the involvement of Vietnamese fighters in choreographing the action sequences. A recent behind-the-scenes video from the sets provides a glimpse, showcasing the intense fight sequences that have sparked further interest in the project.

Mammootty, portraying the character Turbo Jose, is anticipated to deliver a remarkable performance in this action-packed comedy, scripted by the talented Midhun Manuel Thomas. With Mammootty's acting skills and Vysakh's directorial expertise combined, Turbo is poised to be a cinematic extravaganza that fans will not want to miss.

Last Updated :3 hours ago

