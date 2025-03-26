'Rooting For You, Dear Lal': Mammootty Pens Heartfelt Note For Mohanlal Ahead Of Empuraan Release

Hyderabad: Mollywood megastar Mammootty has extended his heartfelt wishes to fellow megastar Mohanlal, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the entire team of the upcoming film L2: Empuraan. In a message shared on his X (formerly called Twitter) handle, Mammootty expressed his hopes that the film would transcend borders and bring pride to the Malayalam film industry.

Sharing his excitement, Mammootty wrote, "Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi."

Responding to Mammootty's post, Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his gratitude, saying, "Nothing..absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka!"

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer was a massive commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time by collecting over Rs 200 crore worldwide. With the sequel set to release tomorrow, March 27, 2025, expectations are soaring high among fans.

The film is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies. Written by Murali Gopy, the film features music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

Mammootty's public support comes shortly after reports emerged that Mohanlal had recently offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple for Mammootty's health and well-being.