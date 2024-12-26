'Don't Want to Say Goodbye, Sir': Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan Mourn Demise of MT Vasudevan Nair

Hyderabad: The passing of MT Vasudevan Nair, the legendary writer and filmmaker, has left the film and literary world in deep sorrow. His contributions to Malayalam cinema and literature shaped generations. From film stars to commoners, his legacy resonates deeply, and tributes have poured in from all corners. Among those who mourn the loss of this cultural giant are some of the biggest names in the industry like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Mammootty who remembered their personal bond with MT and the impact he had on their lives and careers.

Mammootty, in his emotional tribute, recalled a moment of deep connection with MT. He described an incident that took place just a few months ago in Ernakulam, Kerala where MT lost his balance and leaned on him for support. "Some people say it was MT who discovered me," Mammootty wrote, "But I was the one who wanted to meet him, prayed for it, and found him. From the day we met, our bond grew. It expanded like that of a dear friend, a brother." For Mammootty, this moment symbolised the depth of their connection. "When he leaned on me that day, I felt like I was his son. I felt as though I had found a place in that man's heart," he continued, marking that as the most significant gift of his cinematic journey.

Mammootty also reflected on the many characters he portrayed, shaped by MT's work, noting how they had become a part of him. “I’ve portrayed numerous characters imbued with his spirit. But now, I don’t remember any of that. It feels like an entire era has passed, and all I see is a blur." His tribute concluded with a raw, emotional expression: "My mind feels empty. I raise both my hands in surrender." These words encapsulated the profound loss he felt—not only as a colleague but as a friend.

Kamal Haasan, another giant of Indian cinema, also shared his deep grief. Remembering MT as a mentor who sparked his passion for cinema, Kamal said in an audio message, "If my love and passion for cinema were a small lamp, it was the film Nirmalyam that turned it into a fire," he said. For Kamal, MT's impact was not limited to Malayalam cinema but extended to the entire Indian film world. He expressed that MT, along with luminaries like Satyajit Ray, Girish Karnad, and Shyam Benegal, belonged to a fraternity of intellectual and artistic giants, despite their differing origins. "MT Sir will live with us and beyond us for many more centuries through his literature," Kamal Haasan said, concluding with an emotional farewell: "I do not want to say goodbye, Sir; Forgive me."

Mohanlal arrived in Kozhikode early morning to pay his last respects to MT. While speaking to media, the actor shared his personal connection with the legend. "MT is the person who gave me the best characters of my film career," said Mohanlal. Their relationship spanned many years, with the actor recalling the times MT visited the sets of his films, including Amrutham Gamaya and Olavum Theeravum. Mohanlal also mentioned that MT had attended his Sanskrit plays in Mumbai, reflecting the deep mutual respect they shared. "I was fortunate to portray many remarkable characters penned by him," Mohanlal added, capturing the essence of MT's influence on his career.

MT Vasudevan Nair, known simply as MT, was not just a writer but an institution. His work, which spanned novels, screenplays, essays, short stories, and even travelogues, has left an irreplaceable void in Malayalam literature and cinema. His films and writings, filled with profound explorations of human emotions gave voice to the silent voices of society. The Kerala government declared an official mourning on December 26 and 27 in honour of the late legend.