'Love And Thanks To All': Mammootty Marks 74th Birthday With Gratitude; Nivin Pauly, Others Shower Wishes

On his Instagram account, Mammootty posted a picture of himself beside his elegant, black car. Facing away from the camera, the actor can be seen gazing at the blue sky. The message was short and simple, "Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty." Fans flooded the comments wishing him happy birthday and positive sentiments for his health and long life. Among the most heartfelt greetings were the string of heart emojis dropped by actor Nivin Pauly.

Hyderabad: Mammootty, the iconic face of Malayalam cinema, turned 74 on Sunday. The actor, who has dominated the silver screen for over five decades, shared a special Instagram post dedicated to his fans.

Most birthdays are special, however, for Mammootty - this birthday, is even more special. The actor, who had recently taken a break from films due to health problems, is now recovering. His fans are delighted to see him prepare for his comeback with the eagerly awaited movie Kalamkaval. The movie is expected to present the 'megastar' in a refreshing new role.

Mammootty's journey in cinema is unparalleled. Born on September 7, 1951, Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail (birth name) has appeared in more than 430 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and even English. His body of work has won him three National Awards for Best Actor and five Kerala State Film Awards, amongst other accolades. He was presented with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1998 for his contributions to cinema, and was awarded the Kerala Prabha Award in 2022.

Mammootty isn't just a prolific screen actor, but also has an admirable low-key philanthropic deeds to his credit. Dubbed the "ageless superstar," Mammootty is forever an inspiration for generations with his sheer talent, charitable works, and constant obsession with cinema.