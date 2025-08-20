Mammootty Makes A Healthy Comeback, But Uncertainty Clouds Upcoming Projects

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry is celebrating as megastar Mammootty returns to good health from a short spell of illness. Associations of his fans from different districts of Kerala were overjoyed with the news and distributed sweets, while movie enthusiasts conveyed their joy through different functions and social media messages. His return was greeted by some of Kerala's top political leaders and fellow actors as well, who welcomed him with warm wishes on social media. Surprisingly, government agencies such as Kerala Police and KSRTC also jumped into the wave of greetings, sending their online wishes to Mammootty.

Health Break Puts Projects On Hold

Mammootty had just taken a break from his hectic career because of some health problems, which left most of his future projects in a state of uncertainty. One of the most high-profile films on hold is Mahesh Narayanan's ambitious multi-starrer. The project had already begun shooting before the actor took his medical break. Following news of his recovery, close sources confirmed that Mammootty is expected to complete the major schedule of the film. However, director Mahesh Narayanan told ETV Bharat that there is still no clarity on when filming would resume, adding that producers will reveal more details in due course.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, producer Anto Joseph explained that it was too early to confirm details about the film's shooting schedule. Production controller Sanjay also revealed that Mammootty has not yet fully re-engaged in discussions regarding projects. He hinted that some of the films under negotiation might even be dropped depending on the actor's health requirements. Reports further suggest that Mammootty is actively considering several projects in other languages as well.

New Projects In The Pipeline

Meanwhile, filmmaker Nithish Sahadev, who recently tasted success with the film Falimy, announced that his next project will feature Mammootty in the lead. Sharing a photo with the superstar on social media, the director confirmed that the collaboration is already under consideration. Scriptwriter Anuraj, known for Vaazha, has been roped in to write the story, while Jithin K Jose will direct the project. The shoot was initially planned for mid-year, but industry insiders say that a clearer decision will only emerge by September.

Mammootty's last theatrical outing was Bazooka, directed by Dino Dennis, while his upcoming release is Kalamkaval, helmed by Jithin K Jose.