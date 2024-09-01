Mammootty Dismisses 'Powerhouse' Claims in Malayalam Cinema, Supports Hema Committee Recommendations

Hyderabad: Actor Mammootty has publicly addressed the ongoing controversies in the Malayalam film industry via a Facebook post. The response comes amid a turbulent period marked by allegations of sexual misconduct against several prominent figures in the industry, including actors Ranjith, Siddique, and Jayasurya, after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report.
Mammootty in his Facebook post in Malayalam emphasises that there is no 'powerhouse' in Mollywood. This follows similar comments made by fellow actor Mohanlal, who also denied any involvement in or awareness of a dominant power group within the Malayalam film industry. Mammootty welcomed the recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee, which was tasked with investigating the film industry's practices and suggesting measures for improvement after serious incidents of abuse were reported.
In his post, Mammootty expressed support for the ongoing police investigation into the allegations and urged that the process be conducted with integrity. He stressed that the industry, being a reflection of society, is under scrutiny for both positive and negative aspects. Mammootty advocated for the prompt and effective implementation of the committee's recommendations and called for unity among industry associations to address the issues highlighted.
This comes after a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.
