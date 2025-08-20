Mammootty Confirms Full Recovery; Mohanlal And Prithviraj Welcome Superstar After Seven-Month Break

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty has confirmed that he has fully recovered from his recent health issues, much to the relief of fans and the film fraternity. The actor's personal secretary George Sebastian shared the update on behalf of Mammootty. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, "Filled with gratitude, I stand before you with folded hands. While I lack words to express my love, I thank everyone who stood by me."

Speculations around the actor's health began months ago, with some even suggesting a cancer diagnosis. Although his team had dismissed those rumours, Mammootty stayed away from public life and film shoots, focusing on recovery. During this time, he resided in Chennai, while fans and colleagues continued to pray for his well-being.

Now, with his full recovery confirmed, the Malayalam film industry is celebrating. Mohanlal shared a picture where he is seen planting a kiss on Mammootty, a gesture that quickly went viral. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier also expressed their joy, joining thousands of fans online in welcoming back their beloved superstar.

Film producer Anto Joseph too expressed happiness, posting, "Finally, the prayers of many from across the globe have been answered. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks, thanks…" Meanwhile, Mammootty's PRO Robert Kuriakose revealed that the actor is preparing to face the camera again. "He has been active during this time, though not for shooting. In two to three weeks, he will don the greasepaint again," Kuriakose confirmed.

Mammootty, who will turn 74 on September 7, is one of the most respected and loved actors in India. In a career spanning nearly five decades, he has acted in over 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and even English, cementing his reputation as one of Kerala's most celebrated cultural icons.