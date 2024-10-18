MAMI Film Festival 2024: Dive Into The World Of Cinema With These 5 Must-Watch Indian And International Titles

Hyderabad: The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is set to dazzle audiences with a six-day celebration of global cinema, creativity, and culture from October 19 to 24, 2024. Showcasing over 110 films from more than 45 countries and featuring over 50 languages, this year's festival promises to be an exciting fusion of international cinema and captivating local stories, highlighting diverse narratives and innovative filmmaking.

Among the most anticipated films, the festival opens with All We Imagine As Light, marking Payal Kapadia's debut fiction feature. This narrative explores the lives of three women in Mumbai as they grapple with survival, lost love, and the pursuit of intimacy. Set against the backdrop of the bustling city and its socio-economic realities, the film offers a sensory experience, capturing the essence of life in Mumbai. Premiering on October 18 at Regal Cinema at 5:30 pm, this Cannes Grand Prix winner reflects universal human emotions and marks Kapadia as a filmmaker with global appeal.

Another noteworthy title is Despatch, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Joy Bag, a timid yet determined tabloid journalist experiencing a mid-life crisis. As Joy's journalistic endeavours falter amid the threat of digitalisation, he becomes embroiled in a corporate-political nexus that could change everything. With striking photography and a gripping narrative, Despatch pays homage to the gritty reality of Mumbai. It will be screened on October 19 at Juhu PVR at 7:30 pm.

Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, tells the story of Siddharth, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, as he takes on the established system to fight for the rights of the downtrodden. This cat-and-mouse tale is filled with themes of love, ambition, and betrayal, showcasing the struggles of individuals against societal norms. Audiences can catch Ghamasaan on October 20 at Juhu PVR at 7:45 pm.

Another film to look forward to is Santosh, the UK's Oscar entry, set in a polyandrous village in Nepal. Directed by Min Bahadur Bham, the film follows Pema, a newlywed facing societal scrutiny when her first husband disappears. As she journeys into the wilderness, the film juxtaposes patriarchal pressures with Buddhist spirituality, offering a visually stunning exploration of social mores. Santosh will screen on October 22 at 8 pm, October 23 at 1 pm, and October 24 at 2 pm, all at Juhu PVR.

The festival will close with Anora, a winner at the 2024 Palme d’Or, continuing Sean Baker's exploration of marginalised individuals. The film tells the story of Ani, a sex worker in Brooklyn who marries into wealth but faces a series of challenges that threaten her dreams. Baker's blend of comedy and tragedy takes viewers on a rollercoaster journey while addressing pressing social issues. Anora will be showcased on October 24 at Juhu PVR Dynamix Mall and Regal Cinema, Colaba, with both screenings at 9 pm.

As the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival unfolds, audiences can look forward to a rich tapestry of films that promise to inspire, entertain, and provoke thought, solidifying its position as a prominent platform for cinematic storytelling.