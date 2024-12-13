Malayalam Filmmaker P. Balachandrakumar, Key Witness in Actor Assault Case, Dies

Hyderabad: Revered Malayalam film director P. Balachandrakumar passed away on Friday, December 13, at a private hospital in Chengannur, Kerala. He was 62. Balachandrakumar had been battling kidney and heart-related diseases for a long time.

Mollywood actor Prakash Bare announced Balachandrakumar's death on Facebook, writing, "After a long battle with illness and injustice, Balu has departed... Farewell, dear friend." Balachandrakumar was admitted to the hospital on November 11 following severe heart complications. He underwent bypass surgery but developed a post-operative infection. The director's body will be transported to Thiruvananthapuram for the final rites.

The filmmaker is known for his 2013 film Cowboy, contributing hugely to Malayalam cinema. Apart from his films, he will be remembered for his bravery in speaking out against injustice as the filmmaker was a key witness in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case. Despite his health issues, he remained committed to attending court proceedings related to the assault case, in which he played a crucial role as a witness. The case involves the alleged abduction and assault of a female actor in Kochi.

Balachandrakumar's revelations had a significant impact on the investigation, leading to the addition of serious charges against actor Dileep, including conspiracy to murder, destruction of evidence, and planning attacks on investigators. Balachandrakumar's testimony revealed that the primary accused, Pulsar Suni, had close ties with Dileep. He also alleged that Dileep possessed visuals of the assault and had attempted to influence witnesses in the case.

Read More