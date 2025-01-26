Malayalam Director Shafi No More, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Others Pay Tribute

Hyderabad: Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rasheed M H, popularly known as Shafi, passed away on January 25, 2025, at the age of 56. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after suffering a stroke on January 16. Shafi had been in critical condition for several days before his death. His passing has left the Malayalam film industry in mourning, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from across the film fraternity.

Mohanlal paid tribute to the director in Malayalam, which loosely translates to, "The beloved Shafi was one of the leading directors of Malayalam who told stories through humour and created superhits. Despite not being able to work together in a film, had a good friendship with him. Tribute to Shafi who left us untimely."

Tributes pour in for Malayalam Filmmaker Shafi (Photo: Facebook)

Mammootty shared his emotional tribute, saying, "Tribute to dear Shafi." Actor Dileep, who had worked with Shafi in several blockbuster films, was deeply moved by the loss. He wrote on Facebook, "Dear Shafi is gone...he was the director of three films in which I acted as the lead, three super hit films. But our relationship goes beyond that, as Rafi Mekkat's co-director, and above all, Shafi's brother. This departure comes while discussions are underway for a new film in which we are both collaborating. Tears at the departure of a dear colleague, friend, and brother."

Suraj reacts to Malayalam Director Shafi's death (Photo: Facebook)

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who also shared a close bond with Shafi. Taking to FB, he expressed his grief saying, "Shafi sir's sudden departure is also a personal loss in my life. He was an elder brother who believed that I would be there for anything and everything beyond a call... He gave me the name Damu, which Malayalis will always remember me by."

Tributes pour in for Malayalam Filmmaker Shafi (Photo: Facebook)

Shafi, who began his career as an assistant director under the legendary Rajasenan, made his directorial debut in 2001 with One Man Show. Over the years, he directed several hit films, including Kalyanaraman, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Two Countries, Pulival Kalyanam, Thommanum Makkalum, Mayavi, and Chattambinadu. His collaborations with actor Dileep were particularly successful, with the pair creating some of the most beloved comedies in Malayalam cinema.

Shafi's last directorial venture was the 2022 film Aanandam Paramanandam. His contributions to Malayalam cinema, particularly in the genre of humor and family dramas, earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences.