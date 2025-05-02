Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns His Loss

Ernakulam (Kerala): Vishnu Prasad, a Malayalam film and television actor, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday morning during his treatment for liver disease at a private hospital in Ernakulam. He was 52 years old. The actor, best known for his negative characters, had been critically ill for several days. Although there was hope for a liver transplant with his daughter willing to donate her liver, the family had difficulty raising Rs 30 lakhs. The news of his death has saddened many of his industry friends, fans and well-wishers.

Actor Kishore Sathya confirmed the news of Vishnu's death through a heartfelt social media post: "Dear friends, sad news… Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He was undergoing treatment for fever for a few days. Condolences… I pray that the family gets the strength to bear his demise."

Colleagues mourn the loss of actor Vishnu Prasad (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Kishore had earlier highlighted the financial hardship Vishnu's family was facing and had appealed to well-wishers for support. The serial actors' organisation ATMA (Association of Television Media Artists), of which Vishnu was an active member, had extended financial help and was also mobilising more aid.

Actor Seema G. Nair, who shared a long-standing professional relationship with Vishnu, paid tribute to him in an emotional post: "We had the hope that he would live. I met his daughter at the hospital; she was ready to donate her liver. But he left us too soon."

Vishnu Prasad began his acting career with the Tamil film Kaasi (Vinayan), and subsequently starred in many Malayalam films, including Runway, Kaiyethum Doorath, Lion, Ben Johnson, Mango Season, Lokanathan IAS, and Pathaka. He had also acted in many television serials.

Vishnu Prasad is survived by his wife Kavitha and two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika. His last rites will take place on May 3.