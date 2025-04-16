'I Don't Want To Work Like That': Malayalam Actor Vincy Aloshious On Disturbing Experience With 'Drugged Co-Star'

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious has spoken out about a troubling incident on a film set involving a co-star who was apparently high on drugs. The actor spoke about her experience during the 67th operational year event of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, which took place at Pallippuram Church in Kerala.

During her speech, Vincy made it clear that she has decided not to work with actors who use drugs, citing personal experiences that left an impact on her. "If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them," she stated. After her address, social media platforms witnessed discussions and debates, with people expressing their thoughts on substance abuse in the film industry.

In response, Vincy took to her Instagram account and released a video elaborating on a specific incident she encountered while working on a film. Without revealing the film's title or the actor involved, she described how the lead actor, supposedly under the influence of drugs, created an uncomfortable and improper scenario on set.

Vincy revealed that during the film's shooting, the actor made an unsolicited offer to accompany her when she needed to adjust her dress. "When there was an issue with my dress, I wanted to get it fixed. He also wanted to come with me, saying, 'I can help get it ready.' This was said in front of everyone, and it made the situation very uncomfortable," she said.

She further added that the actor’s behaviour was visibly disturbing. "During a scene practice, something white spilled from his mouth onto the table. It was very evident that he was using drugs on set, which created a nuisance for everyone around," she said.

Expressing her concerns, Vincy stated that such incidents have led her to take a firm stance against working with drug users in the industry. "It's one thing to use drugs in personal life, but when it affects your professional environment, it becomes unacceptable. I don't want to work like that. I don't want to work with someone who isn't conscious of the impact their actions have on others," she added.

Addressing the backlash and reactions on social media, Vincy mentioned that speaking out might affect her career opportunities. "Maybe because of this decision, I might not get many opportunities in films going forward. But I want to say it openly. If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them," she said.

Vincy Aloshious, who made her debut with the 2019 film Vikruthi, has since made a mark in Malayalam cinema. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Rekha, and has appeared in notable films such as Jana Gana Mana, Saudi Vellakka, Padmini, and Pazhanjan Pranayam. She was last seen in Marivillin Gopurangal, where she played the role of Meenakshi.