Hybrid Cannabis Case: Malayalam Actor Sreenath Bhasi Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Plea

Kochi: Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi has withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Kerala High Court in connection with the hybrid cannabis case involving the arrest of a woman in Alappuzha. The decision to withdraw the plea came after the Excise Department clarified that Bhasi is not currently listed as an accused in the case.

The case pertains to the arrest of a woman named Taslima Sultana, also known as Christina, who was nabbed by the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad on April 1 from a resort in Alappuzha. Authorities seized hybrid cannabis reportedly worth Rs 2 crore, which was allegedly intended for sale. During interrogation, Taslima reportedly stated that she was familiar with several actors from the Malayalam film industry and had provided drugs to them. Actors' names, including Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko, reportedly emerged during the investigation.

Following media reports about these revelations and alleged WhatsApp chats found on the woman's phone, Bhasi moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his petition, the actor asserted his innocence, explaining that Taslima had introduced herself as a fan during a film shoot in Kozhikode in November last year and had later contacted him offering cannabis. He claimed he had not engaged in any transaction with her and believed the message to be a joke.

Bhasi's lawyer informed the court on Monday that they wished to withdraw the bail plea. The High Court accordingly dismissed the petition as withdrawn. The actor's legal team also cited that no charge sheet had been filed against him, and the excise authorities had not formally named him as an accused.

Bhasi, who is currently shooting for a film in Ernakulam district, argued in the petition that any arrest would disrupt the production. However, with the current status of the investigation, the withdrawal suggests that legal action against him may not be imminent.