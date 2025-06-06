Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Injured In Road Accident; Father Dies In Tamil Nadu Crash

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu): Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was injured, and his father, CP Chacko, lost his life in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 5. The accident took place near Palacode in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu, as the actor and his family were travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru for medical treatment.

According to police reports, the family had set out on their journey from Kochi around 10 pm the previous night. Around 6 am, while travelling along the Hosur-Bengaluru National Highway near Paraiyur, a lorry that suddenly changed lanes collided with their vehicle. The accident inflicted heavy damage upon the vehicle and injured all of its occupants. The family was on their way from Thodupuzha to Bengaluru, with Shine seeking ongoing treatment.

Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Injured In Road Accident (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Shine Tom Chacko, who was in the back of the vehicle during the accident, suffered a fracture to his right hand. He was straight away admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed the injury through X-ray. His mother, Maria Carmel, suffered a dislocated hip, and his brother and the car driver had minor injuries. All of them are currently receiving medical care.

The loss caused by the accident was the death of Shine's 70-year-old father, CP Chacko. Despite being rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, he could not be saved. His body was first shifted to Palacode Government Hospital and then to Dharmapuri Medical College for a detailed post-mortem examination. Dr Shanthi, Deputy Director of Health Services in Dharmapuri, personally visited the hospital and expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Road Accident In Tamil Nadu (Photo: ETV Bharat)

CP Chacko was known to be a supportive father who stood firmly by Shine, especially during the controversial drug case that once brought the actor into the spotlight. He had consistently stood up for his son's character and worked to restore his public image. Shine had previously shared about his father's unwavering support, including a memory of seeing him cry in the early morning arrest related to the drug case.

Shine Tom Chacko is renowned for his strong performances in Malayalam cinema and notable appearances in Tamil films like Beast, Good Bad Ugly, and Jigarthanda DoubleX.