Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Of Amen Fame Passes Away At 37

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry mourns the loss of actor Nirmal Benny, who passed away at the age of 37 this morning, August 23. He was widely recognised for his remarkable performance in the 2013 film Amen, starring Fahadh Faasil. The heartbreaking news was shared by his close friend, producer Sanjay Padiyoor via his social media platform.

Sanjay took to his Instagram account to express his sorrow, sharing that Nirmal suffered a heart attack in Thiruvananthapuram. He dropped a picture of the late actor and wrote, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart.... Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen Nirmal... The death was due to a heart attack this morning..... Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace."

Nirmal Benny's career trajectory showcased his versatility as an actor, notably for his compelling portrayal of Kochachan, a junior priest, in the critically acclaimed film Amen, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. His journey in cinema began in 2012 with his first role in the flick Navagatharkku Swagatham.

Since then, he has featured in five films, including Dooram and Amen. Beyond his film work, Nirmal also made a significant impact in the digital realm, becoming a popular figure through various YouTube appearances.