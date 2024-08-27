ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malavika Mohanan's Nikhat Looks Fierce In Yudhra Poster; Film's Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a new poster of his film Yudhra, featuring Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat, and announced the trailer release date. Malavika expressed her excitement about the film and highlighted her role diversity, with Yudhra being a stark contrast to her previous work in Thangalaan.

Hyderabad: The upcoming action thriller titled Yudhra has been creating excitement ever since its announcement, and the anticipation is now intensifying. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who takes on the lead role, shared a new poster on Tuesday that showcases Malavika Mohanan, who plays the female lead opposite him. In Yudhra, Malavika's character is named Nikhat.

Alongside the intriguing poster reveal, Siddhant also disclosed the release date of the film's trailer, which is set to drop on August 29. The newly released poster features Malavika Mohanan radiating power and intensity, clad in a stylish black outfit that complements her fierce character. Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "Nikhat, The flame that fuels my fire! #Yudhra Trailer releasing on 29th August! Matlab Parso! Stay tuned."

Malavika recently shared her excitement about Yudhra in a conversation with a newswire. She mentioned that the trailer would be launched in a few days and expressed her thrill at working in a genre entirely different from her recently released film Thangalaan. She highlighted the uniqueness of each role and the joy of being involved in such diverse projects. She also expressed her hope that more filmmakers would recognise her adaptability across various roles.

Moreover, Malavika is also gearing up for her Telugu film debut in The Raja Saab, where she will star alongside superstar Prabhas.

TAGGED:

