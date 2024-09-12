ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Suffered Head Injuries, Says Autopsy Report

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

Anil Mehta, stepfather of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. The autopsy report revealed injuries to his head, legs, and hands. Police are investigating and recording statements from family members and witnesses.

Mumbai: The initial autopsy report of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta has stated that he suffered injuries to the head, police said on Thursday. Mehta (62) allegedly ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor of the building Ayesha Manor in upscale Bandra where he lived with his wife on Wednesday morning. The autopsy was conducted at a civic-run hospital on the same evening.

The initial report stated that he died of multiple injuries to the head, legs and hands, said a police official. Police are recording statements of his family members and also the witnesses who found Mehta lying in a pool of blood on the building's premises, he added.

Earlier in the day on September 11, Mumbai police revealed that Anil Mehta's death prima facie looks like a suicide, though all possible angles are being explored.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Malaika Arora expressed the family's profound sorrow. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," the statement read.

Malaika Arora, who was not present at her father's home when the incident occurred, was reportedly in Pune at the time. She rushed back to Mumbai upon receiving the tragic news. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also joined the gathering to support her during this challenging time. (With agency inputs)

TAGGED:

MALAIKA ARORA FATHER DEATH NEWS MALAIKA ARORA FATHER SUICIDE ANIL MEHTA DEATH NEWS MALAIKA ARORA MALAIKA ARORA FATHER AUTOPSY REPORT

