Malaika Arora's Mother Records Statement with Mumbai Police in Anil Mehta Suicide Case

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Mumbai Police have recorded a statement from Joyce, the mother of actor-model Malaika Arora, regarding the alleged suicide of Malaika's stepfather, Anil Mehta. Joyce was at home when Anil was found dead in his building premises on Wednesday.

Actor Malaika Arora with her family
Actor Malaika Arora with her family (IANS)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday recorded a statement of Joyce, actor-model Malaika Arora's mother, in connection with the alleged suicide of Malaika's stepfather Anil Mehta. Anil Mehta (62) allegedly dies by suicide in the building 'Ayesha Manor' in upscale Bandra (West) on Wednesday morning, as per the police. His wife and Malaika's mother Joyce was in the flat when the incident took place, an official said.

Joyce in her statement told police that she saw Anil's slippers in the room and started looking for him before she heard the building's watchman shouting for help, and looked down from the balcony, he said. Mehta was found lying in a pool of blood on the building's premises. Police will also record the statements of Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora besides the watchman and eye-witnesses in a day or two, the official said. As per the initial autopsy report, Anil Mehta died due to multiple injuries to the head and other organs, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

