Malaika Arora's Father Dies by Suicide: Son Arhaan by Her Side as She Rushes Home, Arbaaz Khan's Family Offers Condolences - Watch

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, died on Wednesday morning, allegedly by suicide. Upon hearing the devastating news, Malaika, who was reportedly in Pune, rushed to Mumbai to be with her family. As they navigate this difficult time, the family received an outpouring of support, including a visit from the family of her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, who came to offer their condolences and be with the grieving family members.

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father reportedly died by suicide. The actor-model was in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after learning about the incident. After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents.

According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far. The case is being investigated, the police said. A team of Bandra police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said. The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Police conducted 'panchnama' (inspection) of the spot and have started collecting evidence, he said. They also video recorded the building premises, where the body of Anil Arora was recovered, as part of the procedure, the official said. The police also examined CCTV footage of the building premises to ascertain details of the incident, he said.

The postmortem process was underway at a hospital, the police said. Meanwhile, a source told a newswire, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

"We will be sending you the police panchnama when we receive it. That will be the accurate information for this unfortunate incident," the source said. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora Ladak did not respond to queries on the incident.