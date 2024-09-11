ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Family In Time Of Grief - Watch

Hyderabad: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's former boyfriend, was spotted arriving at her parents' home in Mumbai on Wednesday, following the news of her father Anil Arora's alleged suicide. As the news spread, Arjun quickly made his way to be with Malaika's family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time.

The paparazzi captured the Ishaqzaade actor upon his arrival, who was seen rushing to Malaika's family's residence. There were also notable figures present, including Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Furthermore, Salman Khan's parents Salim and Salma have also arrived, supporting her family during this tough time.

The unfortunate event of Anil Arora's alleged suicide took place early Wednesday morning. The Mumbai police have confirmed that Anil Arora died by suicide, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether he left behind a suicide note. However, the family has yet to release a statement regarding the tragic incident.

Speaking of Malaika and Arjun's relationship, the two reportedly ended their romance earlier this year. Reports of their split garnered significant media attention when Malaika was absent from Arjun's midnight birthday celebration at his home in Juhu, and she did not wish him on his birthday on social media, prompting speculation regarding their separation. Their breakup seemed further confirmed when they encountered each other at an event but chose to ignore one another.