ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Family In Time Of Grief - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 55 minutes ago

Arjun Kapoor was seen visiting Malaika Arora's parents' home in Mumbai on Wednesday after reports of her father Anil Arora's alleged suicide surfaced. Arjun arrived to offer support to Malaika and her family during the tragedy.

Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Family In Time Of Grief - Watch
Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Malaika Arora's Family (Photo: IANS, ANI)

Hyderabad: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's former boyfriend, was spotted arriving at her parents' home in Mumbai on Wednesday, following the news of her father Anil Arora's alleged suicide. As the news spread, Arjun quickly made his way to be with Malaika's family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time.

Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Malaika Arora's Family (Video: ETV Bharat)

The paparazzi captured the Ishaqzaade actor upon his arrival, who was seen rushing to Malaika's family's residence. There were also notable figures present, including Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Furthermore, Salman Khan's parents Salim and Salma have also arrived, supporting her family during this tough time.

The unfortunate event of Anil Arora's alleged suicide took place early Wednesday morning. The Mumbai police have confirmed that Anil Arora died by suicide, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether he left behind a suicide note. However, the family has yet to release a statement regarding the tragic incident.

Speaking of Malaika and Arjun's relationship, the two reportedly ended their romance earlier this year. Reports of their split garnered significant media attention when Malaika was absent from Arjun's midnight birthday celebration at his home in Juhu, and she did not wish him on his birthday on social media, prompting speculation regarding their separation. Their breakup seemed further confirmed when they encountered each other at an event but chose to ignore one another.

READ MORE

  1. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family
  2. Malaika Arora's Father Anil Dies by Suicide; Arbaaz Khan among Firsts to Visit Family - Watch
  3. IFFM 2024: Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora Turn The Red Carpet Into A Selfie Wonderland

Hyderabad: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's former boyfriend, was spotted arriving at her parents' home in Mumbai on Wednesday, following the news of her father Anil Arora's alleged suicide. As the news spread, Arjun quickly made his way to be with Malaika's family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time.

Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Visit Malaika Arora's Family (Video: ETV Bharat)

The paparazzi captured the Ishaqzaade actor upon his arrival, who was seen rushing to Malaika's family's residence. There were also notable figures present, including Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Furthermore, Salman Khan's parents Salim and Salma have also arrived, supporting her family during this tough time.

The unfortunate event of Anil Arora's alleged suicide took place early Wednesday morning. The Mumbai police have confirmed that Anil Arora died by suicide, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether he left behind a suicide note. However, the family has yet to release a statement regarding the tragic incident.

Speaking of Malaika and Arjun's relationship, the two reportedly ended their romance earlier this year. Reports of their split garnered significant media attention when Malaika was absent from Arjun's midnight birthday celebration at his home in Juhu, and she did not wish him on his birthday on social media, prompting speculation regarding their separation. Their breakup seemed further confirmed when they encountered each other at an event but chose to ignore one another.

READ MORE

  1. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family
  2. Malaika Arora's Father Anil Dies by Suicide; Arbaaz Khan among Firsts to Visit Family - Watch
  3. IFFM 2024: Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora Turn The Red Carpet Into A Selfie Wonderland
Last Updated : 55 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARJUN KAPOORMALAIKA ARORA FATHER DEATH NEWSMALAIKA ARORA FATHER DIESANIL ARORA DIES BY SUICIDEARJUN KAPOOR IN MALAIKA ARORA HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.