Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Malaika Arora, who was in Pune, rushed to her Mumbai residence after her father died by suicide this morning, September 11. Malaika was in Pune for an event.

Malaika Arora On The Way To Mumbai From Pune (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, passed away by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on the morning of September 11. The tragic incident occurred around 9 am, and Anil Arora was immediately rushed to Bhabha Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival. Malaika, who was in Pune for an event, has reportedly left for Mumbai as soon as she received the devastating news.

The Mumbai police have confirmed that Anil Arora died by suicide, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether he left behind a suicide note. However, the family has yet to release a statement regarding the tragic incident.

Malaika's former husband, Arbaaz Khan, was among the first to arrive at the Bandra residence, showing his support for the family during this difficult time.

Anil Arora, a former member of the Indian Merchant Navy, shared a close bond with his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora. After his divorce from his wife, Joyce Polycarp, when Malaika was 11, the two sisters were raised by their mother in Mumbai's Chembur.

As the investigation continues, family and close friends are gathering to offer their support to Malaika and her mother Joyce as they deal with the loss.

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

