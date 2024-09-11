ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora's Father Anil Dies by Suicide; Arbaaz Khan among Firsts to Visit Family - Watch

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has passed away in Mumbai, leaving the family in mourning. As per a statement by the Mumbai police, Anil died by suicide on Wednesday morning. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Soon after the news of Anil's demise spread, Malaika's former husband, Arbaaz Khan, rushed to her parents' home to offer his condolences.

Several reports stated that Anil died by suicide at his apartment building in Bandra, Mumbai at around 9.00 AM on Wednesday morning. However, some reports claim that it was an accident. A source told a newswire, "It is true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The police panchnama will make things clear, the source said.

Malaika Arora with her father Anil Arora (Photo: IANS)

Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan was seen outside her apartment after the incident took place. He was among the firsts to rush to their residence upon learning about the sad news. Meanwhile, Malaika is on her way back to Mumbai from Pune. According to media reports, the remains have been taken for postmortem to Baba Hospital. Other details related to the death are still under development.

Malaika Arora with her family (Photo: IANS)

Malaika, was born in Thane in Maharashtra. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.