'Our Family Is In Deep Shock': Malaika Arora Mourns Demise Of Her Father In Moving Post, Requests Privacy

Hyderabad: In an emotional announcement, model-actor Malaika Arora has shared the tragic news of her father's passing. Anil Kuldip Mehta, has passed away.
Taking to social media, Malaika expressed her profound grief and sadness over her father's demise. She shared an Instagram post to inform her followers and fans of the tragic loss, stating that her family is in a state of deep shock.
As Malaika and her family navigate this difficult time, they have requested privacy to mourn and grieve their loss.
The actress also described her late father as a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather and a loving husband.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the 50-year-old Thane-born actor wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend."
"Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect," Malaika added.
The news has been met with an outpouring of condolences and support from fans and colleagues of Malaika. Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, Orry, Zareen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many others have taken to social media to share heartfelt messages of support during this challenging period.
Anil was found dead at his Bandra residence on Wednesday morning. Mumbai police have stated that it appears to be a suicide, though the case is being investigated from all possible angles.
