'Our Family Is In Deep Shock': Malaika Arora Mourns Demise Of Her Father In Moving Post, Requests Privacy

Malaika Arora arrives at the residence after her father, Anil Arora, died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Mumbai, on September 11, 2024. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: In an emotional announcement, model-actor Malaika Arora has shared the tragic news of her father's passing. Anil Kuldip Mehta, has passed away.

Taking to social media, Malaika expressed her profound grief and sadness over her father's demise. She shared an Instagram post to inform her followers and fans of the tragic loss, stating that her family is in a state of deep shock.

As Malaika and her family navigate this difficult time, they have requested privacy to mourn and grieve their loss.

The actress also described her late father as a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather and a loving husband.