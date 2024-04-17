'When Are You Getting Married?: Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Questions Her on Vodcast Dumb Biryani

Malaika Arora will be seen in the upcoming episode of her son Arhaan Khan's fun Vodcast Dumb Biryani. Going by the teaser of the episode, Arhaan in a fun segment asks Malaika if she has any plans on getting married.

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora is the most recent addition to son Arhaan's vodcast Dumb Biryani's guest list. A sneak peek of the video chat show was shared by Arhaan on the official page of the vodcast. Malaika and her son Arhaan can be seen having a "spicy" chat on intimacy, marriage, and other topics.

The second installment of Arhaan Khan, the son of Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, is available on his vodcast Dumb Biryani. In the upcoming episode, Malaika will be seen gracing Arhaan's vodcast, where they will talk about her intentions for marriage. The episode will air tonight on Wednesday at 8 pm.

In the video, Arhaan questioned Malaika whether she was a "social climber," to which she replied that she wasn't. Then he said, "My next question is, "Mom, when are you getting married?" Malaika made fun of Arhaan by saying, "You think you can be truthful? Because I can be very spicy."

Born in 2002, Arhaan is the only child of Arbaaz and Malaika. Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years until 2016. In 2017, they went through an official divorce. Following the divorce, Arbaaz got married to Sshura Khan. On the contrary, Malaika is seeing actor Arjun Kapoor for a long time now.

Malaika is best known for her reality programmes. Over the years, she has also served as a judge for a few dance competitions, such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and India's Best Dancer. She also judged the show Supermodel of the Year and India's Got Talent.

