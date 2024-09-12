ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora Bids Emotional Farewell to Stepfather Anil Mehta; Arjun Kapoor Attends Last Rites - Video

Malaika Arora’s stepfather, Anil Mehta, reportedly died by suicide in Mumbai. His final rites are being held with Malaika, her family, and former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in attendance. The police are investigating the incident, which appears to be a suicide according to initial findings

Malaika Arora Bids Emotional Farewell to Stepfather Anil Mehta; Arjun Kapoor Attends Last Rites (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, has reportedly died by suicide in Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, according to a police official. The final rites for Anil are currently being held in Mumbai. Malaika, along with her mother Joyce, sister Amrita, and son Arhaan Khan, were seen arriving at a Hindu crematorium in Santacruz to pay their respects.

Malaika Arora Bids Emotional Farewell to Stepfather Anil Mehta (Video: ANI)

Malaika's former boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, also attended the last rites with the family. Various videos show Malaika's mother deeply distressed and in tears as they made their way to the crematorium, while Arhaan was seen supporting his grandmother.

Anil Mehta, aged 62, is said to have taken his own life at "Ayesha Manor" in the affluent Almeida Park area of Bandra, where he lived with his wife, around 9 am on September 11. At the time, Malaika Arora was in Pune.

Later, Mehta's family, including Malaika Arora, her mother Joyce, and her sister Amrita, released a joint statement expressing their profound shock and sorrow over his passing. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss."

The statement, posted on Arora's official Instagram page, also requested privacy during this difficult period. "And we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect," it read.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), Raj Tilak Roushan, indicated that preliminary investigations suggest it was a suicide. "The police will investigate the incident from all angles and proceed with the legal process accordingly. We are adhering to standard operating procedures in our investigation," DCP Roushan stated to the media.

