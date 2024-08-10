Malaika Arora Admits 'Nasty' Comments Do 'Mess Up' Her Day, But She Is Learning to Tune out the Hate

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora, a runway veteran and entrepreneur, often faces trolling for various reasons. Talking bout how she deals with the negativity coming her way, Malaika said that she has learned to "block out the noise" and maintain her mental strength through yoga, meditation, and a disciplined lifestyle.

In an interview with a magazine, Malaika admitted that negativity does affect her but she builds strength through various means. "Sometimes when I find something nasty written about me, I’ll admit, it messes up my day, but I’m getting better at blocking out the noise. I work a lot on keeping myself the way I am—mentally strong and being able to reinvent myself—by practising yoga and meditation, doing my retreats, eating, and sleeping on time," Malaika said.

As she nears 50, Malaika reflects on the compliments she receives about her physical appearance. "When someone says, 'You look amazing at 48,' it feels fantastic. I don’t think people mean it in a derogatory way. It’s a compliment. At 48, if I can look the way I do, it’s due to my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off. It feels great when someone asks, 'What do you do to stay like that?'" she remarked.

Malaika was previously married to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, and they divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Their son, Arhaan, is now 21. Arbaaz recently married Sshura Khan, while Malaika was in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, though they have reportedly parted ways.

Currently attending the ongoing Olympics, Malaika also discussed her relationship with her son Arhaan. She mentioned that his friends are often puzzled about her various roles. "The other day, my son told me that his friends are confused about what exactly I do. They’re like… 'So she’s done films, songs, she has been a VJ, a model, she’s on TV.' For a child, even they get confused," said the diva.

A multifaceted individual, Malaika is an actor, TV host, dance reality show judge, model, and dancer, among other roles. She added, "But why do I need to pander to what exactly I do? I do what makes me feel good."