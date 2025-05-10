Makeup Artist Vikram Gaikwad Passes Away; Film Industry Mourns Loss Of 'True Magician'

Hyderabad: Renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, who earned acclaim across Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema and even left his mark internationally, has passed away at the age of 61. He breathed his last in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. A few years ago, Gaikwad had suffered a stroke, and in recent days, his health declined further due to jaundice. His condition deteriorated steadily, and on Saturday, May 10, he bid farewell to the world. His last rites will be performed at the crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, later today.

Vikram Gaikwad was more than a makeup artist, he was considered a magician in the world of cinema. A follower of senior makeup artist Babanrao Shinde, Gaikwad began his journey under his mentor's guidance and soon discovered a deep passion for the craft. His big break came in the early 1990s when he met director Shyam Benegal and was given the opportunity to work on the biopic Sardar, based on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Recounting how Gaikwad was selected for the film, veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared a heartfelt memory in an interaction with ETV Bharat. "Many people literally tried their hand at my face. No one's work was satisfactory. At least twenty-five old and new makeup artists had come," said Rawal. "I came to the door while eating a paan, and outside I saw Vikram. Why would such a young boy come here, I wondered. I asked him. He shyly introduced himself. I called him in. You won't believe it. But even though he didn't have much equipment, in literally ten minutes, he made actor Paresh Rawal stand up as the 'Iron Man' of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. We were speechless to see his work," he said.

Rawal continued, "Why were we the only ones? Sardar Vallabhbhai's driver was alive at that time. He had crossed the age of ninety. He was also surprised. That old man, thinking he was Sardar, held my feet. I was very confused. This magic was Vikram's. Is Vikram the makeup artist? No, he was a magician. I can't believe he's gone. May God rest his soul."

Filmmaker Jabbar Patel, who worked with Gaikwad on the film Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, also paid tribute. "Honestly? I wasn't sure at all," Patel admitted about his initial doubts in entrusting Gaikwad with the responsibility of the film's makeup. "But he did it. He was a great man, a 'magician' in India! He brought all this hard work and dedication to the art of makeup. He brought about an incredible change in Mammootty. The same thing is true of the character of Yashwantrao Chavan. Yashwantrao Chavan, played by Ashok Lokhande, is also the fruit of Vikram's hard work. It is impossible to describe Vikram in words," said Jabbar Patel.

Babanrao Shinde's son Ashok Shinde, a famous actor in Marathi, said, "Vikram was like my younger brother. We used to learn makeup under my father's guidance. I wanted to become an actor. So I got the necessary makeup knowledge for myself and changed the track. However, Vikram went far ahead in this field. Vikram's work for the mega project Jaanta Raja was amazing. He had magic in his hands. Despite winning the National Award and many awards in the film industry, his feet always remained on the ground. He worked with more than one good director in Hindi. A Marathi artist made his mark in Hindi. I would say Vikram was the Nana Patekar of the makeup field. His passing away is a personal loss for me. This grief is great for me."

Throughout his career, Vikram Gaikwad was a crucial behind-the-scenes figure who helped transform Indian cinema. He was a master of prosthetics and characterisation, known for his astonishingly realistic transformations of actors into historical and iconic figures. He won the National Film Award for Best Makeup Artist seven times, starting in 2013 for a Bengali film.

His contributions spanned Bollywood films like Sardar, Thugs of Hindostan, Panipat, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dangal, PK, and Bell Bottom. In Marathi cinema, his work stood out in period dramas such as Balgandharva, Kashinath Ghanekar, Lokmanya, and Fatteshikast. He also left a mark on stage with his work in the play Jaanta Raja, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.