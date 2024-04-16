Makers to Soon Announce Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana; Reports

Actor Sai Pallavi is set to make her grand debut in Bollywood with two highly anticipated projects. She's confirmed to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, co-produced by Yash. She also shares the screen with Junaid Khan in another Hindi flick.

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Sai Pallavi has numerous projects lined up and is set to embark on a busy schedule. Her grand debut in the Hindi film industry is eagerly awaited, with not just one but two highly anticipated projects. Renowned for her exceptional performances in the southern film industry, Pallavi's upcoming endeavours in Bollywood have stirred great enthusiasm among her fans.

Recent reports indicate that Sai Pallavi has secured a significant role alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor in the much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the legendary tale, Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. An official announcement regarding her involvement in this project is expected to be made grandly this week, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday celebration of Lord Rama. Sources reveal that Pallavi's remarkable talent and charm have earned her a substantial remuneration of Rs 10 crore for her portrayal in the movie.

Ramayana is not simply any project; it is co-produced by the eminent Kannada star Yash. Meanwhile, Pallavi's foray into Bollywood does not end there. She is also set to share screen space with Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, in a forthcoming Hindi flick. Already halfway through production, the chemistry between Pallavi and Junaid promises to be intriguing.

In addition to these projects, Pallavi is gearing up for her next venture, a romantic drama thriller alongside Naga Chaitanya in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Centered around the fisherman community, the film's narrative revolves around a fisherman who finds himself imprisoned in a Pakistani jail.

