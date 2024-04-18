Makers of Teja Sajja's Upcoming Project Announce Title with First Glimpse - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Teja Sajja recently gave a huge hit with Hanuman, which catapulted him to national prominence in India. Hanuman, a superhero film directed by Prashanth Varma, smashed records after earning an incredible Rs 300 crore at the box office. Up next, Teja has signed a film by Kartik Ghattamaneni, who is renowned for his work on the Eagle film.

Teja Sajja and cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni have teamed together for a new film, following the success of Hanu-Man. It marks the 36th film of the well-known production company People Media Factory. The title and a first glimpse video of the film were revealed by the makers on Thursday.

The film titled Mirai, is about a fighter whose only duty is to defend the nine sacred texts from the powers of evil. These scriptures have the ability to make a man become a deity. The story takes place on the border between China and Japan. The film will be made available on April 18, 2025, where spectators will be able to watch the exciting story in 2D and 3D, available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese.

The first glimpse looks amazing, highlighting Teja's interesting lineup of films following Hanu-Man's huge box office success. The 1-minute and 51-second video introduces us to the world of the great Yodha played by Teja. It opens with an introduction of the story, which according to the makers, is based on King Ashoka and his secret 9. Teja is seen in his action avatar fighting enemies with his sword.

Ritika Nayak, who was most recently seen in Hi Nanna, plays the lead female role, as per reports, while Manchu Vishnu will portray the antagonist in the film. If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan is anticipated to have a major role in the film. Gowra Hari composed the film's soundtrack with dialogues penned by Manibabu Karanam. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla, with art direction by Sri Nagendra Tangala.