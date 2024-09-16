ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal-Mammootty's Mega Film to Be Shot in Sri Lanka, Makers Discuss Key Plans with PM Dinesh Gunawardena

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

A major Malayalam film featuring stars Mammootty and Mohanlal is set to be shot in Sri Lanka for 30 days. The makers of the film met Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena ahead of the shoot to discuss their plans.

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka is set to become the backdrop for a high-profile Malayalam film featuring two of the industry's biggest stars, Mammootty and Mohanlal. The news broke after the makers of the film met Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on September 15 at the Temple Trees (PM's office in Colombo). The Malayalam Film Producers Association (MFPA) President Anto Joseph, along with directors Mahesh Narayanan and C.V. Sarathy, briefed the PM on their plans.

When contacted, filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan did confirm the project to ETV Bharat featuring the superstars, however, he remained tight-lipped about any other details of the film. The film will see Mammootty and Mohanlal share the screen for the first time after 20 years. The shooting will take place in Sri Lanka for 30 days, with additional filming scheduled in Kerala, Delhi, and London.

Prime Minister Gunawardena expressed gratitude for choosing Sri Lanka as a filming location, highlighting the project's potential to boost foreign exchange earnings and promote tourism. The meeting also included discussions with MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Advisor Sugeeswara Senadhira, and other key figures. This film marks a significant moment for Sri Lanka, recalling past successes such as The Elephant Walk, Tarzan the Apeman, and Bridge on the River Kwai, which were filmed in the country and achieved international acclaim. The new project is expected to further enhance Sri Lanka's reputation as a desirable filming destination.

Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of Malayalam cinema's most iconic actors, have shared the screen in over 50 films throughout their illustrious careers. Their collaboration has consistently captivated audiences, showcasing their incredible star power and acting prowess. Mammootty, renowned for his versatile roles, was last seen in the film Turbo, directed by Vysakh. On the other hand, Mohanlal is gearing up for his directorial debut with the much-anticipated film Barroz, which will also feature him in a significant role.

