Maidaan Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Flick Takes a Slow Start despite Positive Reviews

Hyderabad: The long-awaited Ajay Devgn film Maidaan has finally been released in theatres, receiving positive reviews from both fans and critics. However, it failed to reflect on the box office receipts as the film opened to a lacklustre reception on April 11.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Early estimates by Industry tracker Sacnilk place the movie's opening weekend receipts at about Rs 7.10 crore nett. This includes the Rs 4.50 crore collected on Thursday, which an Eid holiday, and the Rs 2.6 crore earned from preview shows on Wednesday. To eventually reach a decent figure, a double-digit on Saturday and Sunday is needed for the film to sustain in the long run. The sports drama's Hindi shows were reported 14.56 percent occupancy, with Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata drawing the greatest crowds.

It should be mentioned that Maidaan did not have a solo release; instead, it had to compete with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar at the box office. Both films were also supposed to have paid preview presentations on Wednesday night. However, the makers of BMCM ultimately opted out of previews to get a larger opening on the occasion of Eid.

Maidaan, which is mounted on an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, was four years behind schedule. The movie started production in 2020, but its release has been delayed ever since. The film is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and is based on the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football team's official coach, who elevated India's standing on the global platform. With the help of a strong ensemble cast that includes Rudranil Ghosh, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, Devgn plays the character of Rahim.