Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar Among Celebs Restricted On Instagram In India Post-Pahalgam Attack

India blocks Instagram accounts of Pakistani stars like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar post-Pahalgam attack.

Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar Among Celebs Restricted On Instagram In India Post-Pahalgam Attack
Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar Among Celebs Restricted On Instagram In India Post-Pahalgam Attack (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: The government of India has shut down the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar, in response to the terrible terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The attack, which left 26 dead, mostly Indian tourists, has increased tensions between the two countries and has led to expanded retaliatory actions which included suspending all diplomatic and cultural channels between India and Pakistan.

When Indian users attempted to visit the Instagram profiles of the artists mentioned above, they were met with the following message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." This reported closure seems to relate to national security concerns and appears to echo an earlier ban of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels over accusations of posting false content.

Pakistani Actors Face Social Media Blackout in India Amid Tensions
Pakistani Actors Face Social Media Blackout in India Amid Tensions (Photo: ANI)

Among those who are affected is Hania Aamir, a well-known actor in India for her roles in Pakistani dramas such as Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Following the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Hania expressed heartbreak with the following statement on social media: "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all. My heart is with the innocent lives that have been impacted by recent happenings... grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Pakistani Actors Face Social Media Blackout in India Amid Tensions
Pakistani Actors Face Social Media Blackout in India Amid Tensions (Photo: ANI)

Other accounts that have been restricted is of Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and actor-singer, Ali Zafar. However, certain Pakistani celebrities such as Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam's accounts are still available in India. This digital blockade is part of a larger backlash against Pakistani authorities, after the Pahalgam attack.

Apart from banning social media accounts, India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, locked down border crossings, and blocked the Pakistan government's official Twitter account.

