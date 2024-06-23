ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam Makes Theatre Debut in London, Pictures Viral

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam seems to have actor dreams. The teenager son of Mahesh Babu and Namrata delivers debut theatre performance in London. The family celebrates Gautam's achievement while fans cheer the young Ghattamaneni, anticipating more memorable performances to come.

Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam Makes Theatre Debut (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently celebrated his son Gautam Ghattamaneni's graduation with the whole family. Updating fans, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram in the early hours of June 23 to share moments from Gautam’s first theatre show in London. The post featured photos of the entire family, including Mahesh Babu and their children.

The young Ghattamaneni is seemingly inclined to follow his superstar father's footsteps to become an actor. Dotting parents Mahesh and Namrata made sure to not miss Gautam's maiden theater performance. Sharing the joy with fans and followers, Namrata took to social media to share pictures with Gautam, the budding actor from illustrious Ghattamaneni family.

Accompanying the pictures, she wrote on Instagram, "Such a special evening, so proud of @gautamghattamaneni for his first theatre stage performance all the way in London... and what a show it was... loved it! And loved you more my son.”

Namrata also encouraged, "All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama to explore ur inner self!!" She concluded by expressing happiness and gratitude for the enjoyable evening spent with special friends and family. In the images, Mahesh Babu sported a dynamic look with a cap, posing alongside Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara, and son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Following Namrata's post, fans flooded the comments section with expressions of joy and excitement for the entire Ghattamaneni family. In no time the picture went viral on social media and several fan pages dedicated to Manesh Babu.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is collaborating with director SS Rajamouli on an ambitious project that promises to captivate his fans. The upcoming movie, tentatively titled SSMB 29, is set against the backdrop of African jungles, promising a grand spectacle inspired by Hindu mythology's Lord Hanuman. While initially thought to be titled Maharaja, the project's formal announcement is still awaited.

