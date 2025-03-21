Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam Ghattamaneni Impresses Netizens With Mime Performance in Viral Video

Hyderabad: Netizens cannot stop gushing over a mime video of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni. Following in his father's footsteps, Gautam has a keen interest in acting. Despite being out of the public eye, Gautam has caught the attention of social media users with his performance.

A video featuring Gautam's mime performance has gone viral on social media. It showcases his impressive acting skills with many finding similarities in his mannerisms and looks with Mahesh Babu. In the video, Gautam enacts a heated argument with a young girl at a dining table, leaving netizens smitten by his remarkable emotional depth for someone new to the screen.

Currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Drama and Performing Arts at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts in the United States, Gautam is preparing to take Mahesh Babu's legacy ahead. His sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, had earlier confirmed in an interview that Gautam has plans to make his acting debut in the future, though fans may have to wait a few more years for his full-fledged entry into the film industry.

Gautam is an alumni of ISH Hyderabad, and both his parents, Mahesh and Namrata Shirodkar, have expressed immense pride in his accomplishments. On his graduation, Mahesh shared a heartfelt post on Instagram congratulating him, saying, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever." Namrata also shared a loving message, expressing her pride and belief in Gautam's potential.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata, who married in 2005, have two children - Gautam and Sitara. While Gautam is taking baby steps into acting, Sitara also aspires to follow her parents into the entertainment world. Talking about Mahesh Babu, the Tollywood superstar is busy working on his upcoming project with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli. The film, tentatively titled SSMB29, is one of the most highly anticipated projects in Telugu cinema. Mahesh's role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.