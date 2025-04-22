Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Hyderabad Real Estate Money Laundering Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in connection with an ongoing investigation into a major money laundering case involving two Hyderabad-based real estate companies. The actor has been asked to appear before the ED on April 27.

The investigation centres around Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, both of which are accused of influencing homebuyers through fraudulent real estate projects. The ED's probe, initiated on the basis of FIRs filed by the Telangana police, has uncovered large-scale financial irregularities involving these companies.

As part of their investigation, ED officials found that Mahesh Babu had endorsed projects by Sai Surya Developers, reportedly receiving a total payment of Rs 5.9 crore for his promotional activities. Of that amount, Rs 3.4 crore was said to be paid by cheque, while Rs 2.5 crore was reported to be delivered in cash. Officials believe a significant portion of this cash payment can be tied to laundered money collected from unsuspecting homebuyers.

The ED is investigating whether the actor was aware of the fraudulent nature of the projects he endorsed. Although Mahesh Babu's role was presumably limited to promotional activities, his endorsements are likely to have impacted public trust and resulted in investments in questionable projects.

Meanwhile, speaking of Mahesh Babu's working front, he is busy with his upcoming movie tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The adventure drama is said to feature Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles. The team is preparing for an elaborate action sequence that will involve water, fire and complex stunt choreography, which they expect to shoot during the months of May and June 2025. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026, with an official release date yet to be announced.