Mahesh Babu Stuns in Latest Picture with Daughter Sitara; Sparks SSMB 29 Look Buzz

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's recent Instagram post has set social media abuzz with speculation about his upcoming film with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli. The picture, which features the South superstar sporting long hair and a noticeably beefed-up physique, has captured the attention of his fans. Known for his typically lean build, Babu's transformation into a more muscular look has led many to believe that this might be his look for the highly anticipated SSMB 29.

In the post, Mahesh Babu appears with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in New York City, but it is his striking appearance that has drawn the most interest. With his strong biceps and flowing hair, Babu's new look is a significant shift from his previous roles, hinting at a potentially dynamic character in the film. Sharing the picture on his social media handle, Mahesh wrote: "Meanwhile in #NYC…" He also tagged his daughter in the post, which was flooded with heart emojis from his fans.

Talking about the highly-anticipated film SSMB 29, director SS Rajamouli in Japan revealed that the film is still in pre-production and that only Babu's casting has been confirmed so far. The film, inspired by Lord Hanuman, will reportedly feature a mix of Hollywood actors and is set in Africa, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

Music for the film is being composed by MM Keervani, with KL Narayana producing under the Durga Arts banner. While the rest of the cast and detailed plot remain undisclosed, Mahesh Babu's new look has already generated substantial buzz, setting high expectations for SSMB 29.