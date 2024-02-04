Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram all set for OTT release on This date

Hyderabad: Guntur Kaaram, a Mahesh Babu masala entertainer directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is finally scheduled to release on OTT. The film will be available on Netflix starting February 9th, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film starring Mahesh Babu was released around the Makar Sankranti holiday on January 12.

The film produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner is both written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film's soundtrack is composed by Thaman S. Aside from Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram features an ensemble cast comprising Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and many more.

When Guntur Kaaram debuted in theatres on January 12, 2024, in time for Sankranti 2024, it competed with other well-known films such as Prasanth Varma's HanuMan, Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga, and Venkatesh's Saindhav. Despite the clash, the film performed admirably at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 177 crores globally, according to Sacnilk.

Guntur Kaaram stars Mahesh Babu in a powerful role that fans have been longing for, seamlessly combining action and emotion. The plot revolves around Mahesh's character Ramana, who reconnects with his mother after several years and becomes embroiled in a complex political issue. The announcement of the film's digital distribution has aroused considerable excitement among fans, reigniting discussions about the gripping plot and compelling performances in Guntur Kaaram. The film is Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' third collaboration, following Khaleja and Athadu.