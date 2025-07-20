Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shower Birthday Love On Daughter Sitara As She Turns 13: 'Always Lighting Up My Life'

Hyderabad: Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, is now a happy 13 years old today, July 20. On this occasion, her family wished her "happy birthday," with each wishing message clearly expressing their love, affection and pride.

Mahesh Babu took to social media to mark the day, writing, "And just like that… she's a teenager! 💫 Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni ❤️ Always lighting up my life ❤️ Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️️️" The actor's words reflected both the joy and the awe of watching his daughter grow up.

Namrata's birthday post struck an emotional chord. She shared, "No matter how big you get, you'll always be the little hand that first held mine and changed my world forever…💖" capturing the enduring bond between a mother and daughter.

Sitara's elder brother, Gautam, also chimed in with a playful note: "To the one who makes life more fun! Happy Birthday @sitaraghattamaneni ❤️ Love you… 🤗"

In a recent advertisement, Mahesh Babu revealed the touching meaning behind her name. He shared, "When a daughter is born, they say Mahalakshmi has come to your home. When we saw the sparkle in her eyes, we named her Sitara." The ad featured a nostalgic montage of father-daughter moments and ended with Mahesh lovingly referring to Sitara as his "princess."

Born in 2012, Sitara has already stepped into the limelight in her own right. She featured in the song "Penny" from Mahesh Babu's 2022 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and lent her voice to Baby Elsa in the Telugu dub of Frozen 2. Trained in both Kuchipudi and ballet, she is equally at ease on stage as she is on screen.

In a past interview, Namrata confirmed that Sitara is working on her film debut, saying, "There is a huge excitement at home. She's ready to embark on this journey and we are all here to support her."

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his next major project, tentatively titled SSMB 29, with S. S. Rajamouli at the helm. The epic adventure will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.