Mahesh Babu Joins Shah Rukh Khan in Voicing Mufasa for Telugu Version of The Lion King

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Mahesh Babu is all set to voice the Telugu version of Disney’s upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, set for release on December 20, 2024. Joining Shah Rukh Khan, who voices Mufasa in Hindi, Babu expressed excitement about the project, highlighting its personal significance for him and his family.

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has been announced as the voice of Mufasa in the Telugu version of Disney’s highly anticipated animated film Mufasa: The Lion King. The film, set to release on December 20, 2024, marks a significant addition to Mahesh Babu’s illustrious career. This opportunity sees him joining Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who voices Mufasa in the Hindi version.

Disney India confirmed the news on August 20, noting that the Telugu adaptation will also feature Brahmanandam and Ali, who previously voiced Pumbaa and Timon in the 2019 release of The Lion King. The Telugu trailer for the film is scheduled to be launched on August 26 at 11:07 am. In a statement to a news portal, Mahesh Babu shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling. The character of Mufasa, as both a loving father and the supreme king of the jungle, resonates deeply with me. This collaboration with Disney is particularly special as it's an experience I'll cherish with my children and fans."

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, expressed excitement about bringing a deeper, personal touch to the film's storytelling for audiences across India. With a star-studded cast including Brahmanandam and Ali, the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King is set to offer a unique cinematic experience when it hits the big screen later this year.

