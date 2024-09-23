Mahesh Babu Donates Rs 60 Lakh To Chief Minister's Relief Fund For Flood Victims

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has made a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in support of those affected by the recent floods. This generous cheque was presented by the actor directly to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence located in Jubilee Hills.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu's multiplex chain, Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas (AMB), also contributed an additional Rs 10 lakh to support the flood victims. During this significant meeting, Mahesh Babu was joined by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who has also been actively involved in various philanthropic activities alongside her husband.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed heartfelt thanks to the actor for his kindness and acknowledged Mahesh Babu's ongoing commitment to philanthropic efforts, applauding him for consistently supporting social causes and standing with the government in times of adversity.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu made waves during this public appearance with his new long-hair look, which is reportedly for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Known for maintaining a consistent look in his movies, this change marks an exception for the actor, as part of his preparation for the SS Rajamouli-directed project.

Although there were rumours of the film's shooting starting in August, the project is still in its pre-production phase, with further announcements regarding the cast and schedule expected soon.