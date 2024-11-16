Mahavatar Narsimha: Hombale Films Unveils First Look Form Their Next Mega Project - And It's Not with Prabhas

Hyderabad: Hombale Films, the banner behind some of the most successful films in recent times, is once again set to captivate audiences with a new project. Known for its blockbuster hits like KGF and Kantara, the production house recently announced a three-film deal with pan-Indian star Prabhas, sending his fans into a frenzy. But just when everyone thought the buzz was about the Prabhas collaboration, Hombale Films revealed something even more exciting. A massive new project, which, surprisingly, has nothing to do with their lineup with Prabhas.

Amid much anticipation, the production house unveiled the motion poster for their upcoming film Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated epic based on one of the most revered avatars of Lord Vishnu. With a title poster that promises an exhilarating battle between good and evil, Hombale Films has piqued the curiosity of fans and moviegoers alike. The motion poster introduces audiences to the legendary half-man, half-lion incarnation, Narsimha, who emerges to restore balance in a world gripped by chaos and darkness. The film, set to be released in 3D, is described as an epic retelling of the tale from Hindu mythology.

In the announcement shared on their social media, Hombale Films dropped first look of Mahavatar Narsimha with a caption that reads: "When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu’s Most Powerful Incarnation. Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D. Coming soon to theatres near you!"

The head honcho of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur, also shared his excitement about the project. "We are really proud to be associated with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is an animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in," he said. "We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives. We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them," he said in a statement.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film will be releasing in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil , Telugu and Malayalam.