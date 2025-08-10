Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16: Raksha Bandhan Holiday Pushes Film Closer To Rs 150 Cr Mark In India

Hyderabad: Mahavatar Narsimha is enjoying an unbeaten streak at the box office. The animated film had a big jump on its third Saturday, August 9, benefitting from Raksha Bandhan being a partial holiday. Early estimates show that the film collected Rs 19.50 crore on Day 16, bringingt its domestic total to Rs 145.15 crore.
Worldwide, the film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just over two weeks. Presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is now officially the highest-grossing animated film in India, surpassing the records set by Hanuman and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
BMS Ticket Sales See Unprecedented Surge
BookMyShow reported record-breaking ticket sales for the film. On the 3rd Saturday alone, Mahavatar Narsimha sold 263,000 tickets between 7 AM and 5 PM, an astonishing 141 percent increase over 109,000 tickets the prior day in the same time frame.
The peak hour sales were 32.8K tickets between 4-5 PM, which is the most for any film on a third Saturday.With over 3.2 million tickets sold on BMS so far, it stands as the third-highest ticket seller for a Bollywood film in 2025, only behind Chhaava and Saiyaara.
ROARING BLOCKBUSTER – The verdict is loud and clear 🔥— Mahavatar Narsimha (@MahavatarTales) July 25, 2025
Audiences across the nation are embracing #MahavatarNarsimha with overwhelming love ❤️🔥
A Divine Story Brought to Life
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha retells the story of Prahlad's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, the wrath of the demon king Hiranyakashyap, and the fierce arrival of Vishnu's fourth avatar, Narasimha. The movie has been lauded for its rich animation, powerful storytelling, and an immersive score by Sam CS.
Released on July 25 in both 3D and 2D, the film is available in Hindi and South Indian languages. It expanded overseas on July 31 to markets like Sri Lanka, Australia, Malaysia, and several European countries.
Unleashing a divine blaze 🦁❤️🔥#MahavatarNarsimha races past 150 CRORES+ worldwide gross till Aug 8th, and continues setting screens on fire all over .— Mahavatar Narsimha (@MahavatarTales) August 9, 2025
Catch the divine phenomenon, running successfully in theatres near you.
The First Step in a Larger Universe
Mahavatar Narsimha marks the beginning of the ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, which will span until 2037 and depict all ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. Future installments include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and the two-part Mahavatar Kalki (2035 and 2037).
With its incredible numbers and sustained interest, Mahavatar Narsimha is on track for a Rs 150 crore haul in India and reaching Rs 200 crore globally - an outstanding achievement for Indian animation.
ROARING LOUD & HIGH ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) August 8, 2025
The Divine Blockbuster #MahavatarNarsimha North America gross at $515,155 at 2nd Friday 8.17 am pst 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Don't miss it on the big screens 💥
North America by @PrathyangiraUS
