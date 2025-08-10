ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16: Raksha Bandhan Holiday Pushes Film Closer To Rs 150 Cr Mark In India

Hyderabad: Mahavatar Narsimha is enjoying an unbeaten streak at the box office. The animated film had a big jump on its third Saturday, August 9, benefitting from Raksha Bandhan being a partial holiday. Early estimates show that the film collected Rs 19.50 crore on Day 16, bringingt its domestic total to Rs 145.15 crore.

Worldwide, the film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just over two weeks. Presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is now officially the highest-grossing animated film in India, surpassing the records set by Hanuman and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

BMS Ticket Sales See Unprecedented Surge

BookMyShow reported record-breaking ticket sales for the film. On the 3rd Saturday alone, Mahavatar Narsimha sold 263,000 tickets between 7 AM and 5 PM, an astonishing 141 percent increase over 109,000 tickets the prior day in the same time frame.

The peak hour sales were 32.8K tickets between 4-5 PM, which is the most for any film on a third Saturday.With over 3.2 million tickets sold on BMS so far, it stands as the third-highest ticket seller for a Bollywood film in 2025, only behind Chhaava and Saiyaara.