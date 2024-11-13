ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahavatar First Look: With Fiery Eyes And Axe In Hand, Vicky Kaushal Stuns As Parashurama 'The Warrior Of Dharma'

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Parashurama in Mahavatar promises a ferocious transformation in this mythological epic directed by Amar Kaushik, releasing Christmas 2026.

Mahavatar First Look: With Fiery Eyes And Axe In Hand, Vicky Kaushal Stuns As Parashurama 'The Warrior Of Dharma'
Mahavatar First Look (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal is set to bring an iconic character from Indian mythology to life with his portrayal of Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film Mahavatar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and directed by Amar Kaushik, known for his recent success with Stree 2, the movie is scheduled for a grand release on Christmas 2026. Kaushal's involvement in Mahavatar marks his latest foray into mythological storytelling, following an impressive run with diverse roles in recent years.

The excitement around Mahavatar reached a new high on Wednesday, November 13, when Maddock Films unveiled the first look at Kaushal's character. The post shared on social media reveals a formidable and intense Vicky Kaushal as the legendary warrior Parashurama, known as the "eternal warrior of dharma." In the motion poster, Kaushal is seen from the back, holding an enormous axe, with the setting sun casting a dramatic silhouette. The poster then reveals a close-up of Kaushal's fierce expression, with flames surrounding him, symbolising Parashurama's fiery dedication and power. Kaushal’s transformation into this mythic figure, complete with long, untamed hair and a muscular physique, has already captivated fans and stirred anticipation for his film.

Sharing the motion poster, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

With the film expected to go on floors in November 2026, Mahavatar promises to be one of Kaushal's most challenging projects yet. The actor, who recently wrapped up a series of varied roles - from the intense Sam Bahadur to the light-hearted Bad Newz - is currently gearing up for Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. Kaushal will also be seen in Chhava, a historical drama where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji, slated for release this December, though reports indicate a possible delay.

READ MORE

  1. Ghaati First Look: Cigar in Hand and Eyes Teary, Anushka Shetty Exudes Fierce Energy, Fans Hail 'The Queen'
  2. Titanic Star Billy Zane Embodies Marlon Brando In New Biopic, Fans Stunned By His Near-Perfect First Look
  3. Ajay Devgn Joins Anees Bazmee In Action Drama Naam; Check Film's First Look Poster

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal is set to bring an iconic character from Indian mythology to life with his portrayal of Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film Mahavatar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and directed by Amar Kaushik, known for his recent success with Stree 2, the movie is scheduled for a grand release on Christmas 2026. Kaushal's involvement in Mahavatar marks his latest foray into mythological storytelling, following an impressive run with diverse roles in recent years.

The excitement around Mahavatar reached a new high on Wednesday, November 13, when Maddock Films unveiled the first look at Kaushal's character. The post shared on social media reveals a formidable and intense Vicky Kaushal as the legendary warrior Parashurama, known as the "eternal warrior of dharma." In the motion poster, Kaushal is seen from the back, holding an enormous axe, with the setting sun casting a dramatic silhouette. The poster then reveals a close-up of Kaushal's fierce expression, with flames surrounding him, symbolising Parashurama's fiery dedication and power. Kaushal’s transformation into this mythic figure, complete with long, untamed hair and a muscular physique, has already captivated fans and stirred anticipation for his film.

Sharing the motion poster, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

With the film expected to go on floors in November 2026, Mahavatar promises to be one of Kaushal's most challenging projects yet. The actor, who recently wrapped up a series of varied roles - from the intense Sam Bahadur to the light-hearted Bad Newz - is currently gearing up for Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. Kaushal will also be seen in Chhava, a historical drama where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji, slated for release this December, though reports indicate a possible delay.

READ MORE

  1. Ghaati First Look: Cigar in Hand and Eyes Teary, Anushka Shetty Exudes Fierce Energy, Fans Hail 'The Queen'
  2. Titanic Star Billy Zane Embodies Marlon Brando In New Biopic, Fans Stunned By His Near-Perfect First Look
  3. Ajay Devgn Joins Anees Bazmee In Action Drama Naam; Check Film's First Look Poster

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VICKY KAUSHAL MAHAVATAR FIRST LOOKVICKY KAUSHAL FILM MAHAVATARVICKY KAUSHALMAHAVATARVICKY KAUSHAL MAHAVATAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.