Mahavatar First Look: With Fiery Eyes And Axe In Hand, Vicky Kaushal Stuns As Parashurama 'The Warrior Of Dharma'

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal is set to bring an iconic character from Indian mythology to life with his portrayal of Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film Mahavatar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and directed by Amar Kaushik, known for his recent success with Stree 2, the movie is scheduled for a grand release on Christmas 2026. Kaushal's involvement in Mahavatar marks his latest foray into mythological storytelling, following an impressive run with diverse roles in recent years.

The excitement around Mahavatar reached a new high on Wednesday, November 13, when Maddock Films unveiled the first look at Kaushal's character. The post shared on social media reveals a formidable and intense Vicky Kaushal as the legendary warrior Parashurama, known as the "eternal warrior of dharma." In the motion poster, Kaushal is seen from the back, holding an enormous axe, with the setting sun casting a dramatic silhouette. The poster then reveals a close-up of Kaushal's fierce expression, with flames surrounding him, symbolising Parashurama's fiery dedication and power. Kaushal’s transformation into this mythic figure, complete with long, untamed hair and a muscular physique, has already captivated fans and stirred anticipation for his film.

Sharing the motion poster, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

With the film expected to go on floors in November 2026, Mahavatar promises to be one of Kaushal's most challenging projects yet. The actor, who recently wrapped up a series of varied roles - from the intense Sam Bahadur to the light-hearted Bad Newz - is currently gearing up for Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. Kaushal will also be seen in Chhava, a historical drama where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji, slated for release this December, though reports indicate a possible delay.