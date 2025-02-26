Mahashivratri 2025: From Akshay Kumar To Mohit Raina, Actors Who Brought Lord Shiva To Life On Screen

Hyderabad: As Mahashivratri 2025 approaches, devotees across the globe prepare to celebrate the sacred festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. This auspicious occasion, which marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is observed with great devotion through fasting, prayers, and night-long vigils. Over the years, Indian cinema and television have beautifully captured the essence of Lord Shiva, with several actors portraying the revered deity on screen.

From blockbuster films to mythological TV series, many actors have left a lasting impact with their performances as Mahadev. Here's a look at some of the most remarkable portrayals of Lord Shiva in Indian entertainment.

Akshay Kumar - OMG 2, Kannappa

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar impressed audiences with his divine presence in OMG 2 (2023), where he played the role of a Shiv Doot (messenger of Lord Shiva). The film, a spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God!, carried a strong social message while staying rooted in devotion to Lord Shiva. His portrayal was widely appreciated for its calm demeanour and divine aura.

Taking his association with the deity further, Akshay Kumar is now set to play Lord Shiva himself in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa. This highly anticipated project, starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, revolves around the legendary devotee Kannappa, who is known for his unwavering faith and devotion to Lord Shiva. Fans are excited to see how Akshay Kumar brings this powerful character to life.

Arun Govil - Shiv Mahima

Veteran actor Arun Govil, best known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramayan (1987), has also played Lord Shiva on screen. In Shiv Mahima, a devotional film dedicated to Mahadev, he showcased the compassionate and divine nature of Lord Shiva. His serene presence and devotional appeal made him a beloved choice for mythological roles.

Sourabh Raaj Jain - Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

Sourabh Raaj Jain is no stranger to playing divine characters. While he is widely recognised for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat (2013), he also took on the powerful character of Lord Shiva in Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (2017). The show, which aired on Colors TV, focused on Goddess Parvati's transformation into the fierce Mahakali. His portrayal of Lord Shiva complemented the storyline beautifully, showcasing both the calm and ferocious aspects of Mahadev.

Mohit Raina - Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Mahabharat

Mohit Raina's portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (2011–2014) remains one of the most celebrated performances in Indian television history. The show, which aired on Life OK, depicted Lord Shiva's journey, his divine love story with Goddess Parvati, and various mythological tales associated with Mahadev. Mohit Raina's intense acting, deep voice, and powerful screen presence made him the quintessential Lord Shiva for an entire generation of viewers.

Additionally, he also played the role of Lord Shiva in Mahabharat (2013), further cementing his career as one of the finest actors to don the avatar of Mahadev.

Himanshu Soni - Neeli Chatri Waale

While Himanshu Soni donned that modern portrayal of Lord Shiva for the daily soap Neeli Chatri Waale, which aired on Zee TV from 2014 to 2016, this show knew no abode in the traditional world of mythology, as much of the set-up involved a realistic angle where Lord Shiva regularly intervened in the life of a common man, Bhagwan Das, in his times of difficulty. His depiction was a lighthearted yet meaningful portrayal of Lord Shiva, a character that made spirituality easy and relatable for the audience.